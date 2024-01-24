The quake-hit Noto Peninsula and other areas facing the Sea of Japan will see heavy snow through Thursday, with the weather agency warning of high levels of accumulation within a short period of time in Fukui and Shiga prefectures.

The Meteorological Agency is asking people to refrain from nonessential and nonurgent outings if their areas are experiencing heavy snow. In the past, cars have become stranded on roads for days after a heavy snowfall.

The city of Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, saw 39 centimeters of snow through 8 a.m. Wednesday while the city of Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture saw 32 cm.