A growing number of local governments in Japan are embracing the regional revitalization business creators system, a mechanism for welcoming company employees to make use of their expertise in addressing local challenges and showcasing the unique appeal of each region.

The system allows local governments to leverage private-sector know-how in areas including tourism promotion and digitalization, with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications stepping up a publicity campaign to promote broader implementation.

Launched in fiscal 2014, the system involves temporary transfers of employees from companies based in the three metropolitan areas centering around Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya to municipal governments for periods ranging from six months to three years. In fiscal 2022, which ended in March last year, 368 local governments accepted a total of 618 individuals from 252 companies under the system.