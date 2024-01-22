Producers of kamaboko steamed fish cakes, a long-loved seafood product eaten throughout the year that also forms part of New Year feasts, are struggling to stay in business.

In December, employees of Wakamatsuya, a producer of processed marine products in Ise, Mie Prefecture, worked round the clock at the company’s factory.

Using special knives and molding equipment, surimi (fish paste) is made into half-cylindrical shapes, which are then steamed and cooled to become Ise kamaboko, known for its plump and chewy texture.