Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, is set to work at the Japanese Red Cross Society from April after graduating from university, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

Although planning to continue engaging in her official duties as an imperial family member, the 22-year-old princess has been hoping to be employed by the society, which she said she has "always had an interest in."

The society has close ties with the imperial family, with empresses serving as honorary presidents.