Missile attacks in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen on Saturday threw into sharp focus the increasing risk of the war in Gaza triggering a wider regional conflict pitting Iran and its allies against Israel and the United States.

Iran said five of its Revolutionary Guard were killed in a missile strike on a house in Damascus which it blamed on Israel, and security sources in Lebanon said an Israeli strike there killed a member of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Later on Saturday, missiles and rockets launched by Iran-backed militants in Iraq, where such groups have targeted U.S. forces, hit al-Asad air base, the U.S. Central Command said. A number of U.S. personnel were being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries and one Iraqi service member was wounded, it said.