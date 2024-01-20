President Joe Biden said he is open to "massive changes” in U.S. border policy, including to asylum laws, in order to secure a deal that would unlock Ukraine aid.

Biden’s comments mark the most detailed offer he has made publicly regarding negotiations to break a monthslong standoff over the border and foreign aid. Congressional Republicans have demanded a crackdown on migration in exchange for supporting a $110 billion package that includes funds for Ukraine and Israel.

"I’m ready to act,” Biden said Friday at the White House. "The question is for the speaker and House Republicans: are they ready to act as well?”