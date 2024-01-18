Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday and blocked Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad after an Iranian airstrike killed two children in the west of the country.

Iranian news agency Mehrnews said the "missile and drone" attack targeted the Jaish al-Adl group's headquarters in Pakistan, calling it "another decisive step taken by Iran in response to the aggression against the security of our country."

The strike came late on Tuesday after Tehran also launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against what it called "anti-Iranian terrorist groups."