Chinese Premier Li Qiang told the world's political and business elites in Davos on Tuesday that "discriminatory" trade barriers were a threat to the global economy, but the United States defended its restrictions on microchips as a national security measure.

Li's remarks came as the World Economic Forum's 54th annual conference is preoccupied with a slew of global risks, including wars in Ukraine and Gaza, climate change and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

Li shared the spotlight with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who attended the forum in person for the first time in an effort to maintain military support from Kyiv's allies after nearly two years of war with Russia.