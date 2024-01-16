An estimated 3.5 million Britons living overseas will from Tuesday be eligible to vote in U.K. general elections, in one of the biggest increases in the country's electoral franchise in a century.

The expansion in the electorate follows a change in the law, approved by Parliament in 2022, scrapping a previous curb on U.K. citizens voting if they had lived overseas for over 15 years.

Implemented ahead of an election set for later this year, it is the most significant change to the voter rolls since a 1928 law granted women equal voting rights, and a 1969 move to lower the voting age to 18 from 21.