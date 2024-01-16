China will put on a show of force Tuesday, represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang together with a large delegation at the annual meeting of global elites in Davos despite shadows cast by wars raging in Ukraine and Gaza.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in person for the first time since Russia's invasion in 2022, hoping to drum up more aid as the conflict approaches its second anniversary.

Kyiv has been scrambling to ensure financial support does not waver for Ukraine during the biggest war in Europe since World War II, with the world's attention having swayed to the Middle East amid fears of a spillover from the conflict in Gaza.