Disaster mortuary operational response teams, or DMORT, have been sent to morgues in areas hit by a massive earthquake that rocked Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day to help people who lost their families and loved ones.

Doctors and nurses who were deployed to such areas as DMORT members said that they embraced the emotions of those who were left behind with open arms.

The Japan DMORT Association was established as a lesson learned from the lack of support offered to families of the victims of a train crash in Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture in 2005 that left more than 100 people dead.