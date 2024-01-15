China needs to be involved in talks to end the war with Russia, Ukraine's top representative said after a high-level diplomatic meeting ahead of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Sunday it was important that Russian ally China was at the table when Kyiv convenes further meetings on its peace formula.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation in Davos this week. Asked if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet Li, Yermak told reporters "let's see," adding he had not seen the Ukrainian president's final agenda.