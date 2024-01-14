The United Nations said on Saturday the Gaza war was "staining humanity" on the eve of its 100th day as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on vows to defeat Hamas.

The devastating conflict has unleashed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and fears of a regional escalation intensified after U.S. and British forces struck pro-Hamas Houthi rebels in Yemen on Friday following attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The war was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack from the Gaza Strip that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.