Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit earthquake-devastated areas in Ishikawa Prefecture on Sunday to assess the damage firsthand, the government said, as the death toll in the prefecture hit 220, with 24 people still missing Saturday.

In his first trip to the quake-hit region on the Sea of Japan coast since a magnitude-7.6 temblor occurred on New Year's Day, Kishida will speak with local residents staying at evacuation centers as well as exchange views with local government officials.

The prime minister is also expected to observe the affected areas from a helicopter.

Kishida had planned to visit Ishikawa on Saturday but decided to do so a day later due to inclement weather.

According to the prefectural government, more than 20,000 people remain in evacuation shelters nearly two weeks since the quake. The construction of temporary housing units for people whose homes were damaged by the quake is underway, since it will take a considerable time for their homes to be repaired or rebuilt.