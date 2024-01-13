A rocket carrying the latest addition to Japan’s network of spy satellites has reached orbit, a major step for the country as its neighbors also look to strengthen their surveillance capabilities in space.

The H2-A heavy payload rocket, co-developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, took off around 1:44 p.m. Friday.

The rocket’s booster separated successfully shortly after the launch as it carried the satellite toward low-Earth orbit Friday, where the probe will monitor North Korean missile sites and natural disasters, according to Mitsubishi Heavy.