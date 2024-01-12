The Federal Aviation Administration opened a formal investigation of Boeing’s aircraft operations following last week’s accident on one of its passenger jets, escalating a quality control crisis at the U.S. plane-maker.

The regulator said the company’s production practices must meet demanding safety standards for which it’s accountable. The investigation stems from a midair blowout of a so-called door plug on a 737 Max 9 jet operated by Alaska Airlines on Jan. 5.

"This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again,” the agency said in a statement.