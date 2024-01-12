The U.S. Air Force said Thursday it had concluded recovery operations related to the late November Osprey aircraft crash off southwestern Japan.

The majority of the aircraft was salvaged, but the body of one of the eight airmen killed in the accident was not recovered, according to the Air Force Special Operations Command.

The Air Force's CV-22 Osprey went down off Yakushima Island on Nov. 29 during a routine exercise. The command said search, rescue and recovery operations involved more than 1,000 personnel, 46 aircraft, 23 vessels and 21 unmanned aerial and underwater systems.