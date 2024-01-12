A man who claims to be in his 30s was arrested on Friday after holing up in a hotel in Tokyo's Taito Ward and taking a woman hostage.

The man was arrested at the site for allegedly taking the woman, in her 20s, hostage between around 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in a hotel room. The woman was released without major injuries.

Police received an emergency call from a hotel employee at around 8:15 a.m. reporting that a man and a woman were heard arguing inside the room on the fourth floor of the hotel located near Uguisudani Station.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the man possessed a knife, a baton and a rope. The man admitted the charge of confinement, according to police.

The woman reportedly told police that she tried to escape but was pulled back and was shown a knife.