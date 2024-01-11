Sakie Yokota, 87, is increasingly fearful that time is ticking away, robbing her of the chance to once again see her daughter Megumi, who was abducted in Japan and taken to North Korea at the age of 13 some 45 years ago.

For quite a while, she prioritized her busy schedule, dedicating much of her time to activities aimed at raising awareness about the abduction issue and urging the Japanese government to take action, often neglecting her health. However, on Feb. 28, 2023, she finally understood that her well-being could be in jeopardy when she suddenly felt disoriented, vomited and began to faint.

With palpitations getting stronger and her vision blurring, she walked toward the door at her home in Kawasaki, thinking she needed to get help from the neighbors.