The Japanese and Tokyo Metropolitan Governments on Wednesday challenged a district court ruling that recognized the illegality of law enforcement's investigations into a case against spray dryer maker Ohkawara Kakohki.

The national and Tokyo governments filed an appeal with Tokyo High Court against the Dec. 27 Tokyo District Court ruling, which determined that the arrests of three people in the case by the Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) lacked reasonable grounds.

On the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's indictments of the three, the ruling said that full-fledged investigations needed for the prosecution had not been carried out.