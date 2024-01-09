Police on Tuesday began combing the burned-down remains of a market devastated by fire in Ishikawa Prefecture following the massive New Year’s Day earthquake, as authorities said the number of missing in the disaster had fallen drastically to 120 after jumping to over 300 a day earlier.

The death toll in the disaster also rose to 180, officials said, including 81 in the city of Wajima, where the quake sparked a large-scale blaze that tore through the market popular with visitors. Authorities were uncertain of the number of people missing in the city ahead of the large-scale search involving about 100 rescuers at the Wajima Morning Market, where scores of buildings were destroyed.

On Monday afternoon, the prefecture said 323 people were unaccounted for — casting a wide net for information on those it had initially been unable to locate — but by Tuesday morning, it had determined that most were safe.