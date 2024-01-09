South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill banning breeding, slaughtering and selling dogs for their meat, a traditional practice that activists have long called an embarrassment for the country.

The National Assembly passed the bill by a 208-0 vote. It will come into effect after a three-year grace period and after it receives final approval from President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Breeding, selling and slaughtering dogs for their meat will be punishable by up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($23,000) in fines.