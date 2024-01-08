SalivaTech in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, is a startup with innovative technology and ideas that are indispensable for the economy of the Tohoku region to grow, and has the potential to change society.

The company created a test kit that offers a simple way to check cancer risks using saliva and has been expanding its sales network.

Makoto Sunamura, 70, an active doctor and head of the startup, has been involved in pancreatic cancer treatment for a long time. While he has saved the lives of many patients, he has also seen many people lose their lives despite undergoing surgery.