A fire broke out Monday afternoon at the former residence of the late former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.

The Tokyo Fire Department is trying to put out the fire, which has spread across the 800-square-meter two-story wooden residence and a wooded area within the compound.

Around 3:20 p.m., there was an emergency call from a man who said that smoke was rising from the house, according to the Fire Department. It appears that nobody was injured or trapped inside.

The residence, which stands in a prime location in central Tokyo, was viewed as a symbol of Tanaka's power and financial muscle. It was a venue of the so-called Lockheed corruption scandal over sales of U.S. aircraft decades ago.

According to local police, some people apparently live within the compound, which also has an office building and a pond where nishikigoi ornamental carp are kept. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The site is located in an area about 450 meters from Waseda Station on the Toden Arakawa Line.