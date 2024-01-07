A book comprised of every Hiroshima Peace Declaration in English between 1947 and 2023 has hit the shelves with the goal of spreading the city's message of lasting peace in a world without nuclear weapons.

The book, "Heiwa Sengen wo Eigo de Yomu (Read the Peace Declarations in English)" was published in December by Teikyo University Press. It comes at a time of heightened nuclear risks, including North Korea's testing of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, Iran's near weapons-grade uranium enrichment and Russia's deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus, among other notable nuclear-related upticks.

Mayors of Hiroshima — which suffered the world's first atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945 — have issue the declaration on the anniversary of the blast, with the very first by Shinzo Hamai and Kazumi Matsui giving the latest.