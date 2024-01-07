South Korea's border island of Yeonpyeong warned residents to stay inside Sunday, local officials said, as North Korea was conducting live-fire drills near the maritime border for a third consecutive day.

"North Korean gunfire is currently being heard," said a text message sent to all residents, details of which were confirmed by local officials. "Residents are advised to be careful about outdoor activities."

The drills come after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister on Sunday denied Seoul's claims that Pyongyang had fired dozens of artillery rounds near their border a day earlier.