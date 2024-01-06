U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized earlier this week due to complications from a medical procedure, the Pentagon said Friday, at a time when Washington is facing a growing crisis in the Middle East.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the evening of Jan. 1 "for complications following a recent elective medical procedure," Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement, without providing details on the complications or the duration of the hospital stay.

"He is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today," Ryder said.