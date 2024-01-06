House of Representatives member Mito Kakizawa intends to admit to vote-buying allegations in a mayoral election in Tokyo despite an initial denial, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Kakizawa, 52, was arrested on Dec. 28 on suspicion of offering to pay ¥200,000 each to nine people, including assembly members of Tokyo's Koto Ward, between February and March to help Yayoi Kimura to win the ward mayoral election.

The Lower House member also allegedly paid about ¥800,000 between July and October to a former ward assembly member involved in Kimura's campaign.

He had denied the vote-buying allegations during voluntary questioning conducted by investigators before his arrest, according to the sources.

At the time, Kakizawa had told the investigators that the money was intended not to ask for support for Kimura in the mayoral election but to support candidates in a ward assembly election, the sources added.

Kimura won the mayoral election in April after her campaign was supported by Kakizawa, who represents the ward in the Lower House. Kimura has since stepped down as Koto mayor.

Kakizawa is also suspected of conspiring with Kimura to post an online video advertisement for about ¥380,000 calling for votes during the campaign period. He has admitted his involvement in this matter, according to the sources.