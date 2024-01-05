Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Thursday to establish rules to enhance the transparency of factions within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party following a political fundraising scandal involving its largest policy group.

Kishida said at a news conference that he is eager to strengthen the governance of the LDP by setting up a "political reform headquarters" led by him next week in an attempt to restore the public's trust in politics.

Later in the day, Kishida said former prime ministers LDP Vice President Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga will join the panel as advisers.