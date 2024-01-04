Miraculous air disaster survivals are extremely rare. Tuesday's collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport killed five people aboard a Japanese coast guard plane, but all 379 passengers and crew aboard a Japan Airlines passenger plane survived the wall of flames that engulfed their their jet.

Here are three other heroic air evacuations:

On Aug. 2, 2005, an Air France Airbus A340 arriving from Paris overshot the runway and landed in a ravine just outside Toronto's Lester B. Pearson International Airport.