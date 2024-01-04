Twelve nations led by the United States on Wednesday jointly warned Yemen's Houthi rebels of unspecified consequences unless they immediately halt sea attacks that are increasingly disrupting global commerce.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration described the statement — joined notably by Britain, Germany and Japan — as a final warning as he weighs possible military strikes against the Houthis if attacks persist.

The Iranian-backed rebels, who control much of Yemen including the capital Sanaa and most of the Red Sea coast, have been firing on ships allegedly linked to Israel in avowed solidarity with Palestinians in the battered, Hamas-run Gaza Strip.