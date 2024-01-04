Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, is contesting the Dec. 19 Colorado Supreme Court decision that disqualified him under a constitutional provision barring anyone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding public office.

The state high court had already put its decision on hold until Jan. 4, stating that Trump would remain on the ballot if he appealed.