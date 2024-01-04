Several domestic flights due to arrive at Tokyo's Haneda Airport were canceled or delayed Thursday, two days after a Japan Coast Guard plane and a Japan Airlines jetliner collided on one of its runways, leaving passengers at some airports in Japan stranded.

At New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, around 200 passengers were stuck overnight, according to a source with the airport's operator, Hokkaido Airports, after another group of 256 passengers were stranded from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning due to flight cancellations caused by the collision.

The operator has been providing support to passengers, including by distributing mats and sleeping bags, since Tuesday night.