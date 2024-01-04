Taiwan is documenting its experiences with China's alleged attempts to interfere in elections next week and will publish its analysis soon after the vote.

Taiwan's government has pointed to military and economic pressure as well as Chinese-subsidiszed trips to China for local Taiwanese officials, as evidence of Beijing's alleged interference ahead of the Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary election.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office has called Taiwan's elections a "purely an internal Chinese matter" and that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is trying to call any kind of interactions between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait election interference.