World leaders expressed readiness to offer assistance to Japan after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Ishikawa prefecture on Monday.

"(First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I are praying for the people of Japan who have been impacted by the terrible earthquake," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"My administration is in touch with Japanese officials, and the United States stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people," he said. "As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement saying that his thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquake. "We stand ready to support Japan and are monitoring developments closely," he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X that Canada stands with the people of Japan and is ready to extend a helping hand while French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Japan, saying that the country can count on France's support.

In a message on X, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also said: "Today, Japan is in my thoughts and prayers as it copes with yet another powerful earthquake. I admire the strength of the country and its people — you teach us all a valuable lesson about investing in resilience needed in a more shock-prone world."