Japan is intensifying its diplomatic efforts with Africa, aiming to strengthen collaboration with the coalition of emerging and developing nations known as the Global South.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited four African countries, including Egypt, in April and May 2023. His administration plans to deepen cooperation with African nations in a strategic way, primarily through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, which marked its 30th anniversary in October, as China expands influence on the continent.

TICAD is a summit-level international conference spearheaded by Japan to deliberate on strategies for African development. Since its inception in 1993, the conference has taken place eight times, co-hosted by organizations such as the African Union, the United Nations, the World Bank and others.