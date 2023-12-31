North Korea said it aims to launch three more spy satellites next year and will reconsider reconciliation plans with South Korea as relations between the two deteriorate.

North Korea should "no longer make the mistake” of considering South Korea as a counterpart for reunification because Seoul has declared Pyongyang a "main enemy,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday, citing leader Kim Jong Un.

It’s time to change and reset the reunification policy and its relationship with the South, Kim added as he finished presiding over a major political meeting to set policy for the new year.