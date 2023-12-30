Public prosecutors have questioned former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on a voluntary basis over the slush funds scandal that is rocking the biggest faction of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, it was learned Saturday.

Nishimura is the sixth senior member of the faction to have been questioned by the special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office over the scandal.

The other five are former education minister Ryu Shionoya, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, former LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi, Hiroshige Seko, former LDP secretary-general for the Upper House and former LDP policy head Koichi Hagiuda.