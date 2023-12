Sitting alone in her bedroom, Ukrainian third-grader Arina Herasymova cuts an image of loneliness as she stares at her teacher and classmates on a screen.

"I would like to go to school, to lessons. To play with friends during recess, not sit at home," she said.

Herasymova, 8, lives near the front line of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is nearing its two-year mark and has forced many local children into online learning.