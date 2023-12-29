Public prosecutors raided lawmaker Yasutada Ono's local office and home in the city of Hashima, Gifu Prefecture, on Friday over slush funds allegations involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction.

The special squad of the Tokyo Public Prosecutor's Office raided a place related to a lawmaker over the scandal for the third straight day. Ono is suspected of violating the political funds control law.

Ono, a 64-year-old member of the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is suspected of receiving about ¥50 million in kickbacks out of fundraising party revenue from the faction, previously headed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, over the five years through 2022 and allegedly failed to book the money in his political funds reports.