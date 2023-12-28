Austrian engineer Gaston Glock, whose eponymous Glock pistol achieved global cult status, died on Wednesday, according to the company.

"In Memoriam Gaston Glock 07/19/1929 - 12/27/2023," read the company's site, showing a photo of Glock — standing arms crossed in a dark suit with a maroon tie — against a black background.

Though the notoriously private Glock may not have been world famous, his invention, wielded by police and outlaws alike, certainly made its mark worldwide, matched by few other weapons.