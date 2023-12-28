The U.S. government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorization, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kyiv's battle against Russian invasion.

"The year's final package" includes air-defense and artillery munitions, the State Department said in a statement. It added that Congress, where Republicans are split on supporting Ukraine, should "act swiftly" to renew the flow.

U.S. President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority and U.S. weapons and financial assistance have been crucial in helping the pro-Western country battle against a far larger attacking Russian force.