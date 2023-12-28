The Hamas-run Gaza Strip's health ministry said Wednesday the war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with airstrikes and shelling.

The World Health Organization said Palestinians in Gaza were in "grave peril" after more than 11 weeks of fighting — triggered by Hamas's deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel — which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to "acute hunger."

Explosions lit up the sky over the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis — a focus of heavy urban combat since the Israeli army said it had largely gained control over Gaza's north.