A Ukrainian maritime patrol boat sets off from Odesa on the Black Sea — a historic and strategically vital port city that is regularly targeted by Russian strikes.

Standing on its prow, a border guard scours the sky with a Stinger missile on his shoulder as the crew set off to inspect a cargo ship heading to Ukraine.

While the front line on land has remained largely static, Ukraine has managed to push Russia's navy back from its shores and claimed another success on Tuesday, saying it had destroyed a Russian landing ship.