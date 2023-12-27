Tokyo prosecutors raided the home and offices of Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda on Wednesday, the latest development in a deepening political slush fund scandal that has shaken the world of Japanese politics.

The raids marked the first time in the scandal that a member of parliament’s home and office were both searched.

Prosecutors entered Ikeda's Tokyo dormitory for lawmakers, his Nagoya apartment, and his Tokyo and Nagoya offices on suspicion that he violated the Political Funds Control Law by not reporting income from the excess sale of tickets for fundraising parties. They also searched the Nagoya home of Ikeda’s political secretary, who is treasurer of his fund management organization.