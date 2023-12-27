Chinese President Xi Jinping used a speech remembering Mao Zedong to push a framework the current leader rolled out recently to counter the West’s capitalist model.

The "central task” of the nation and its ruling Communist Party is "to build China into a stronger country and rejuvenate the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization,” Xi said in Beijing on Tuesday, as he marked 130 years since Mao’s birth.

Xi described "Chinese modernization” — a vague concept he has been promoting since 2021 — as "a cause passed down from veteran revolutionaries including Mao Zedong” that is now "the solemn historical responsibility of today’s Chinese Communists.”