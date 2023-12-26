The U.S. military has launched strikes on three installations in Iraq targeting what it said was a terrorist group backed by Iran that Washington has accused of a series of attacks on American personnel, including one Monday that left three people injured.

"At President Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement late Monday.

In a separate statement, U.S. Central Command said "early assessments indicate that these U.S. airstrikes destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants.” Centcom added that there were no indications civilian lives were affected.