Russian President Vladimir Putin’s confidence seems to know no bounds.

Buoyed by Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive and flagging Western support, Putin says that Russia’s war goals have not changed. Addressing his generals Tuesday, he boasted that Ukraine was so beleaguered that Russia’s invading troops were doing "what we want.”

"We won’t give up what’s ours,” he pledged, adding dismissively, "If they want to negotiate, let them negotiate.”