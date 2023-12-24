Only 11% of Japanese films released in 2022 were directed by women, down 1 percentage point from the previous year, according to a nonprofit organization report showed, underscoring the gender equality challenges that the country's film industry still faces.

Out of 613 films released in Japan, just 68 were directed by women, according to a report by the Japanese Film Project. Not one of the 13 that recorded a box office take of ¥1 billion ($7.04 million) or more was directed by a female.

The study also showed female representation among editors and scriptwriters both fell 4 points in 2022 from 2021 to 14% and 17%, respectively.