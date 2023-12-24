A Liberal Democratic Party faction headed by former Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai is believed to have compiled a list of kickbacks given to its members after they sold fundraising tickets amid a political funds scandal rocking the ruling party.

It is the second LDP faction that has allegedly created such a list, after the party's largest faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to informed sources on Saturday.

Investigators from a special squad of the Tokyo Public Prosecutor's Office raided the offices of the two factions on Tuesday over suspected violations of the political funds control law. The factions are suspected of failing to report some of the revenues from their fundraising parties that are believed to have been given to lawmakers as kickbacks.